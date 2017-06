WTS Rem 700 BC LA with Kartsen cheek rest $200 WTS Rem 700 BC LA with kartsen cheek rest. It's a little beat up. Nothing bad though. The bottom metal inlet has been filled in on the sides from a previous opening job. Asking $200 shipped.



Bottom metal not included and only reason for selling is I want to get a McMillan or manners for my .338 Lapua build.



Please PM or text 787-442-4045 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



__________________

SLTW

RCP35