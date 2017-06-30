Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS PTG Rem 700 LA bottom metal and stiller recoil lug
Unread 06-30-2017, 09:42 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: central coast, CA
Posts: 313
WTS PTG Rem 700 LA bottom metal and stiller recoil lug
WTS Remington 700 (LA) Oberndorf Bottom Metal (BDL) aluminum $90 shipped

Stiller .300" thick recoil lug $35
__________________
