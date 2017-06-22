Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTS proof research .224 carbon blank
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS proof research .224 carbon blank
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-22-2017, 01:02 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 146
WTS proof research .224 carbon blank
I have a new proof research carbon fiber .224 barrel for sale.
8 twist, sendero contour 24 inch finish

730 obo shipped

Only trades would for 24 inch proof carbon 6.5 cal 8 twist in sendero or sendero light.

Thanks for looking!
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« FS: Rock Creek 308 Win Barrel | reamers »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:29 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC