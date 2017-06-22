Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS proof research .224 carbon blank
WTS proof research .224 carbon blank
06-22-2017, 01:02 PM
ZReed85
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2016
Posts: 146
WTS proof research .224 carbon blank
I have a new proof research carbon fiber .224 barrel for sale.
8 twist, sendero contour 24 inch finish
730 obo shipped
Only trades would for 24 inch proof carbon 6.5 cal 8 twist in sendero or sendero light.
Thanks for looking!
