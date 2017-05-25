Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Proof 6.5 bbl 8.2 twist
05-25-2017, 01:47 PM
CPGfan
Gold Member
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: SWWY
Posts: 948
WTS Proof 6.5 bbl 8.2 twist
Changed my mind on a project. Brand new sendero lite 22". $765 shipped OBO
05-25-2017, 03:16 PM
CPGfan
Gold Member
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: SWWY
Posts: 948
Re: WTS Proof 6.5 bbl 8.2 twist
Sold
