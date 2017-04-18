Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: noveske factory vltor 12.5" upper in 5.56 (ct)
Unread 04-18-2017, 11:44 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: connecticut
Posts: 390
WTS: noveske factory vltor 12.5" upper in 5.56 (ct)
Factory noveske 12.5" sbr upper, upper is noveske marked vltor receiver with 12.5" barrel, noveske marked SWS 9" rail.
Has basic charging handle with smith enterprises chrome bcg.

50 rounds through it.

$900 plus shipping
