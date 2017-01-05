Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
05-01-2017, 10:05 AM
Clucknmoan
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 122
WTS New Savage Pre-Fit 6.5 x 284 Barrel
Factory new polished stainless McGowen Savage pre-fit, 8 twist, finishes at 27", 11 degree target crown w/ turbo brake. Savage magnum contour slightly modified to finished .700 @ 27" instead of the typical .685 @ 26".
Brake is already bead blasted, barrel is not.
$300 shipped.
#
2
05-01-2017, 10:49 AM
Clucknmoan
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 122
Re: WTS New Savage Pre-Fit 6.5 x 284 Barrel
SPF...
#
3
05-01-2017, 12:07 PM
Steel Rain
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 104
Re: WTS New Savage Pre-Fit 6.5 x 284 Barrel
Damn! That was a good deal.
