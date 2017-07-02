WTS: New Savage Model 111 Action .473 Bolt Face, Hinged Floor Plate
New Unfired
Savage Model 111 Action Blued RH LA CF .473 bolt face with trigger guard, hinged floor plate, bottom bolt release, Recoil lug, barrel nut. Note: Hinged floor plate is same foot print as DBM.
NSS Precision Ground heavy duty stainless recoil lug -smalls hank
NSS Squared and Trued Barrel Nut Stainless -Small shank
Also has a Glades Armory tactical bolt: Black with 1.75" knurled black knob
$400 shipped from North Carolina, or PM me an offer