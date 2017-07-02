WTS: New Savage Model 111 Action .473 Bolt Face, Hinged Floor Plate New Unfired

Savage Model 111 Action  Blued  RH  LA  CF  .473 bolt face with trigger guard, hinged floor plate, bottom bolt release, Recoil lug, barrel nut. Note: Hinged floor plate is same foot print as DBM.



NSS Precision Ground heavy duty stainless recoil lug -smalls hank



NSS Squared and Trued Barrel Nut Stainless -Small shank



Also has a Glades Armory tactical bolt: Black with 1.75" knurled black knob



$400 shipped from North Carolina, or PM me an offer