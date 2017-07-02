     close
WTS: New Savage Model 111 Action .473 Bolt Face, Hinged Floor Plate
02-07-2017, 06:41 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 7
WTS: New Savage Model 111 Action .473 Bolt Face, Hinged Floor Plate
New Unfired
Savage Model 111 Action  Blued  RH  LA  CF  .473 bolt face with trigger guard, hinged floor plate, bottom bolt release, Recoil lug, barrel nut. Note: Hinged floor plate is same foot print as DBM.

NSS Precision Ground heavy duty stainless recoil lug -smalls hank

NSS Squared and Trued Barrel Nut Stainless -Small shank

Also has a Glades Armory tactical bolt: Black with 1.75" knurled black knob

$400 shipped from North Carolina, or PM me an offer
WTS: New Savage Model 111 Action .473 Bolt Face, Hinged Floor Plate-action.jpg  
    02-07-2017, 07:23 AM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2014
    Location: Lufkin Texas
    Posts: 204
    Re: WTS: New Savage Model 111 Action .473 Bolt Face, Hinged Floor Plate
    This shouldn't last long at all.
    Heck of a deal.
    Clint Halliburton
