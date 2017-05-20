Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS: New Savage 4.4" FDE Accustock with bottom metal and 10 round mag
Unread 05-20-2017, 12:24 AM
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 13
I have 2 brand new FDE color take off accustocks from savage 10 FCP-SRs. The Savage AccuStock consists of a rigid rail system firmly embedded in the stock throughout the foreend of the rifle. Rather than unidirectionally engaging the action at one or two points, the AccuStock engages the action three dimensionally along its entire length.

This stock is for the more modern 4.4" bolt spaced action. Included with the stock is the metal trigger guard, the bottom metal, the 10 round magazine, and all three bolts (well the front one for the trigger guard is technically a screw). Basically I am providing everything that is needed to have a high precision rifle besides a barreled action. Asking $250 shipped per stock/metal/mag/etc.

New on here but have good feedback on accurateshooter with same username: andrewsben







