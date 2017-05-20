WTS: New Savage 4.4" FDE Accustock with bottom metal and 10 round mag



This stock is for the more modern 4.4" bolt spaced action. Included with the stock is the metal trigger guard, the bottom metal, the 10 round magazine, and all three bolts (well the front one for the trigger guard is technically a screw). Basically I am providing everything that is needed to have a high precision rifle besides a barreled action. Asking $250 shipped per stock/metal/mag/etc.



New on here but have good feedback on accurateshooter with same username: andrewsben















