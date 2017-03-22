Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTS - new Rock Creek 5R .224, 1:8 Rem Var Barrel
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS - new Rock Creek 5R .224, 1:8 Rem Var Barrel
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-22-2017, 01:10 PM
mtrob
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Clancy Montana
Posts: 45
WTS - new Rock Creek 5R .224, 1:8 Rem Var Barrel
Have a new (still in box), SS, Rock Creek 5R cut rifled barrel, 224 barrel, 1:8 twist, Remington varmint contour. Will finish to 26 inches.
$325 TYD. Call Rob if interested 406-465-2zero43
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS - LH LA Manners EH-5A Rem700 Like new
|
Wanted manners t2 or mcmillan game warden
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:10 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC