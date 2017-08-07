Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS New PTG 6.5x284 Reamer
WTS New PTG 6.5x284 Reamer
07-08-2017, 08:17 PM
Clucknmoan
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Central Idaho
Posts: 156
WTS New PTG 6.5x284 Reamer
Brand new PTG 6.5x284 Lapua reamer for sale with .297 neck and .188 freebore.
$125 shipped
