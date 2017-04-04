WTS: New McMillan A3-5 adjustable for Tikka T3x CTR



payment: check, money order or pay pal



I have a new McMillan A3-5 with an adjustable cheek piece with thumb wheel and a butt with spacers for length of pull. It is inletted for a factory Tikka T3x CTR. It has a sling stud on forarm and 2 flush cups on the bottom and 2 on the right side and has the standard fill. It has pillars installed and was bedded by McMillan. Color is green, black and tan swirl. Selling as I have another new sporter hunting stock that I have decided to use when it soon arrives.745.00 shipped