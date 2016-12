WTS: New Manners EH5A stock



I have a brand new Manners EH5A stock with the KMW hardware for sale. It is inletted for a Remington short action right bolt, Badger DBM and a Proof Research CF barrel in the Sendero contour. Has 2 flush cups on the left side and a sling stud on the bottom of the butt stock and bottom of the forarm. Color is midnight ( black, gray and light gray ).725.00 gets it to your door