WTS: New Jard 14oz. adjustable trigger for Tikka T3, T3X
Unread 06-04-2017, 03:01 PM
WTS: New Jard 14oz. adjustable trigger for Tikka T3, T3X
New, never fired, in original packaging Jard 14 oz. trigger for Tikka model rifles T3 and T3X. Also fits some other Tikka models and a few Sako rifles but I don't know which ones. User adjustable settings. I paid $135 for the trigger but sold the rifle it was going to go on. Experienced hobbyists can easily install this trigger but a gunsmith can better tune it for you.

Selling for $75 shipped to anywhere in Lower 48.

Will accept PayPal gift method or Postal Money Order.

If interested send PM or email benreed@cox.net.
« FS- Grayboe Stock | XLR element chassis for savage SA w/ bottom bolt release »
