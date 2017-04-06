WTS: New Jard 14oz. adjustable trigger for Tikka T3, T3X



Selling for $75 shipped to anywhere in Lower 48.



Will accept PayPal gift method or Postal Money Order.



If interested send PM or email benreed@cox.net. New, never fired, in original packaging Jard 14 oz. trigger for Tikka model rifles T3 and T3X. Also fits some other Tikka models and a few Sako rifles but I don't know which ones. User adjustable settings. I paid $135 for the trigger but sold the rifle it was going to go on. Experienced hobbyists can easily install this trigger but a gunsmith can better tune it for you. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger