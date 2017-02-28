Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTS: New Borden Alpine short action 308 bolt face
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS: New Borden Alpine short action 308 bolt face
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-28-2017, 07:29 PM
Dan Tucker
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: ohio
Posts: 210
WTS: New Borden Alpine short action 308 bolt face
I have a new Borden Alpine short action with a 308 bolt face and Borden 20 moa pic rail for sale. It has a double pinned recoil lug and has never had a barrel on it.
1175.00 shipped to FFL
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS Benchmark 7mm blank
|
Stocks for sale
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:33 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC