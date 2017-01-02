Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Mullerworks 6.5mm barrel 8T
WTS Mullerworks 6.5mm barrel 8T
02-01-2017, 05:08 PM
bohunk85
Bronze Member
Join Date: Apr 2012
Posts: 49
WTS Mullerworks 6.5mm barrel 8T
Mullerworks SS 6.5mm 8 twist Medium Plama 30" finish
4" tenon length
$325 shipped
Posted elsewhere
This is a cut rifled barrel
