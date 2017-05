WTS McMillan Sporter stock

Want to sell a McMillan Sporter, Rem 700 LA, BDL bottom metal, 1" decelerator pad, Barrel channel was bedded to fit a Rem magnum contour with a 1" shank or a #3 with a 1" shank. Painted flat black, with forest green & dark brown camo. Stock was bedded with Devcon. Two small nicks in the sock but nothing too bad. Looking for $400 shipped