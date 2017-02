WTS McMillan Game Scout SA and Seekins DBM Up for sale is a very lightly used game Scout stock for a small action Rem 700 clone. I have about 30 rounds through this and it's still in excellent condition. The stock has McMillans adjustable LOP spacer system. I can pull the action and take more pics if interested. I'm moving the barreled action over to a chassis. $700 shipped. It took me about 14 months to receive when ordered through McMillan. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger