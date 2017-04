WTS - Manners T5 Looking to sell my Manners T5 inletted for Remington 700 SA, will fit Varmint or Sendero contour barrel. Recently sent back to Manners for a fresh paint job, OD Green. Also comes with Wyatt's DBM .308 with a single 5 round magazine included. Asking $675 shipped and insured to your door. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger