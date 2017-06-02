Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Magpul gen 3 PRS black 230.00
02-06-2017, 09:57 PM
lsm62
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: las vegas
Posts: 187
WTS Magpul gen 3 PRS black 230.00
I have 4 magpul PRS gen 3 stocks up for sale. 230 shipped conus
