WTS: Magnum Research .22LR Magnum Lite Graphite Barrel (for 10/22)
Unread 06-27-2017, 07:47 PM
WTS: Magnum Research .22LR Magnum Lite Graphite Barrel (for 10/22)
Not your standard 10/22 accessory. I shot 1" groups @ 100 yards with this barrel on my Ruger 10/22. I had a hard time believing what I was seeing on paper!

The only reason I am getting rid of it is that I simply don't shoot .22LR any more.

Great opportunity to scoop up an amazing component at a steal.

Sells with original box. Yours for $110 Postal Money Order shipped anywhere to the lower 48.

See photos at dropbox links below.

Manufacturer's Listing:
Magnum Research .22LR Magnum Lite Graphite Barrel (ABAR1022) - Style # ABAR1022, MRI Shop / Barrels

MidwayUSA's Listing:
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/42...on-fiber-black


https://www.dropbox.com/s/0o38k5uksf...%2002.jpg?dl=0
https://www.dropbox.com/s/3ehyg95ly6...%2001.jpg?dl=0


Last edited by An Idahoan; 06-27-2017 at 07:49 PM. Reason: Added links for photos since embed didn't work.
