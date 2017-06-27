WTS: Magnum Research .22LR Magnum Lite Graphite Barrel (for 10/22)



The only reason I am getting rid of it is that I simply don't shoot .22LR any more.



Great opportunity to scoop up an amazing component at a steal.



Sells with original box. Yours for $110 Postal Money Order shipped anywhere to the lower 48.



See photos at dropbox links below.



Manufacturer's Listing:

Magnum Research .22LR Magnum Lite Graphite Barrel (ABAR1022) - Style # ABAR1022, MRI Shop / Barrels



MidwayUSA's Listing:

https://www.midwayusa.com/product/42...on-fiber-black





https://www.dropbox.com/s/0o38k5uksf...%2002.jpg?dl=0

https://www.dropbox.com/s/3ehyg95ly6...%2001.jpg?dl=0





