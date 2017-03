WTS - LH LA Manners EH-5A Rem700 Like new This is a like new (rifle has been to the range twice) Elite Hunter 5A stock that has been bedded to a stiller predator action with a 1.20" barrel shank.



LRI adjustable hardware, 14" LOP, Badger pic rail, 2 flush cups right side, 1 flush cup rear bottom. Approximately 3.2#s, Stock painted Coyote Tan at purchase and have added black and olive speckles (durra coat I believe).



Paid $838 + $25 shipping + bedding + speckle job



$825 TYD without the 5-6 month wait.



Call Rob @ 406-465-2zero43 for info. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger