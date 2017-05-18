Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS JP and Badger Muzzle Brakes
05-18-2017, 10:26 AM
WTS JP and Badger Muzzle Brakes
I have a couple muzzle brakes for sale. In great condition but just dont need them any longer.

1. JP Large Profile Comp 5/8x24 30 cal. $75 shipped
https://www.joeboboutfitters.com/pro...-5.58-.750.htm

2. Badger Thruster 5/8x24 .224 cal. $50 shipped
https://www.badgerordnance.com/thrus...24-thread.html

