WTS HS take offs, M700 parts
Unread 05-22-2017, 10:50 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: West Coast, USA
Posts: 68
WTS HS take offs, M700 parts
Pricing is OBRO, low ballers ignored.

Shipping method and costs pending item(s).

Sorry, no trades.

I will describe items best as possible, if you need additional pix please PM. PIX of LTR forthcoming.

1. HS LTR take off, right hand M700 SA, black with no bedding, scuff at forend tip but did not break paint; asking 250.00

2. HS Sendero 2 take off, right hand M700 LA, black with green web not bedding, paint chips at forend tip, front of grip and at forward picatinny accessory rail; asking 230.00

3. M700 LA silver finished firing pin assembly with J-lock shroud; asking 30.00

4. M700 blue trigger (left in picture), wide serrated shoe, missing spring, no modifications; asking 40.00

5. M700 silver trigger (middle in picture), wide serrated shoe, tuned to 40oz; asking 60.00

6. M700 silver trigger (right in picture), wide serrated shoe, tuned by forum 24HC member 805; asking 75.00

Thanks!
WTS HS take offs, M700 parts-20170521_185823.jpg   WTS HS take offs, M700 parts-20170521_180711.jpg  

WTS HS take offs, M700 parts-20170521_180632.jpg   WTS HS take offs, M700 parts-20170521_180623.jpg  

