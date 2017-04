WTS: HS Precision stock & 308 bottom metal



I have a like new HS Precision stock and bottom metal for 308 sized cartridges. Stock is tan with black web and has the milled follower. Stock has not had any work done to it and it does not have the 3 sling studs on the bottom installed. Very nice stock and was used for about 50 rounds.345.00 shipped........payment method can be money order, personal check,pay pal gift or you pay the feelisted elsewhere