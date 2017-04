WTS: HS precision R700 SA left hand stock HS Precision 2000 stock from a Rem 700 short action left hand. bdl bottom inlet, no palm swell, black with grey webbing. very good condition. the rear tang and lug area has been prepped for skim bedding but not done. Rem Varmint barrel channel. $200 shipped conus. pp or usps mo. you pay pp fees. photos available by email.



Thanks Idahoorion