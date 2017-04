WTS HS Precision LH M70 Stock and 204 brass



I've got a left hand HS Precision M70 LA stock and factory two piece bottom metal for sale. The stock has been bedded to my rifle and painted with duracoat. It could use a fresh coat of paint, has a few rubs from being carted around in the many moves across the country. I'd like $300 shipped in the 48 states.Also have 2 bags of new old stock winchester 204 brass. I'd like $100 shipped in the USFirst "I'll take it" in the open forum gets it. Listed on multiple forumsAaron