WTS Howa action and mounts

Email is best contact. mwdg3@yahoo.com
Howa short action per Howa email the bolt is forged one piece, receiver machined. I measured bolt clearance at the rear bridge with T gage as .009". Came with latest two stage trigger. Includes Torx head receiver bolts and Burris mounts. Test fired only. 308 bolt face. $325 delivered.
Mark Karamitis can install any barrel of your choice. Mark Gordon of SAC can do a full blown build.
