WTS Howa action and mounts
Unread 12-28-2016, 12:26 AM
Join Date: Sep 2011
Posts: 46
WTS Howa action and mounts
Email is best contact. mwdg3@yahoo.com

Howa short action per Howa email the bolt is forged one piece, receiver machined. I measured bolt clearance at the rear bridge with T gage as .009". Came with latest two stage trigger. Includes Torx head receiver bolts and Burris mounts. Test fired only. 308 bolt face. $325 delivered.

Mark Karamitis can install any barrel of your choice. Mark Gordon of SAC can do a full blown build.

Marks Rifles - Oklahoma - FFL gun dealers directory
Howa 1500 | Short Action Customs | Custom Rifles



