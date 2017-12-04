Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS Holland Muzzle Brake
Unread 04-12-2017, 02:47 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Southern Michigan
Posts: 137
WTS Holland Muzzle Brake
Alright guys, trying this again. I have a brand new Holland Radial Baffle QD muzzle brake for sale. This is 5/8-24 thread and 1.240 outside diameter. It came bored for .22cal but can be opened up to whatever diameter you see fit. I bought it for a 300 win mag build but when I got my barrel I realized it wasn't going to look right with that barrel contour and it was past the 90 day return period (20 week lead time on the barrel) so I purchased the smaller version of the same brake and now I have an extra $170 muzzle brake laying around. I'd like to get $120 out of it but at this point I would entertain any offers you might have. Thank for looking!
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS Holland Muzzle Brake-brake.jpg  
Savage 12FCV .223 Rem, Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50
Savage 12LRP .260 AI, Vortex Viper PST 6-24x50
Savage 116FCSS .300 WM, Vortex Viper HS LR 4-16x50 FFP
