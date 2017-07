WTS H-S Precision PSS stock (short action Remington 700) This is a clean stock with the factory varmint barrel channel. The recoil lug area has been bedded to fit my rifle so that may need some messing to get your rifle in it. Please contact me txt or phone call 307-277-1052

Let's do $225.00 and I'll pay UPS to get it to you. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger