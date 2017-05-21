Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS : Factory synthetic Tikka T-3 light stock
Unread 05-21-2017, 04:26 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2014
Location: "somewhere down da bayou"
Posts: 19
WTS : Factory synthetic Tikka T-3 light stock
Factory black synthetic stock for Tikka T-3 light . Came off of a .260 . Used for one hunt. Excellent condition. $70 TYD.
