Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTS : Factory synthetic Tikka T-3 light stock
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS : Factory synthetic Tikka T-3 light stock
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
05-21-2017, 04:26 PM
pdugas
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2014
Location: "somewhere down da bayou"
Posts: 19
WTS : Factory synthetic Tikka T-3 light stock
Factory black synthetic stock for Tikka T-3 light . Came off of a .260 . Used for one hunt. Excellent condition. $70 TYD.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTS: New Savage 4.4" FDE Accustock with bottom metal and 10 round mag
|
one last try
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:53 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC