WTS Desert Tech Desert Tactical Arms Stuff DTA WTS DTA 308 barrel 22" Factory Threaded Fluted

Sold my DTA SRS A1 so no sense in keeping this. Used DTA 308 barrel. 22" Factory fluted and threaded. Only 178 documented rounds fired on it since new. Gen 2 extension.



$855 shipped Paypal friends and family or US Postal Money order.













DTA Short action Mag BRAND NEW

DTA Short Action Mag BRAND NEW. New style teflon finish.



$85 shipped Paypal friends and family or US Postal Money order.

