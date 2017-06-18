WTS: Custom 600 Nitro Rifle Barrel Blank made by Pac-Nor, 26 inches long This is a custom 600 Nitro (.620) barrel blank made by Pac-Nor. The chrome moly steel barrel blank is about 26 inches long and the barrel twist is 1 in 20 incues (9 groove). See attached photos for detailed contour dimensions. It is not chambered. I am not a gunsmith and therefore please consult your gunsmith to iron out what rifles actions can be used with this barrel blank. No international shipping. $270 that includes an UPS ground shipping to 48 states. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











