WTS: Custom 600 Nitro Rifle Barrel Blank made by Pac-Nor, 26 inches long
Unread 06-18-2017, 04:48 PM
WTS: Custom 600 Nitro Rifle Barrel Blank made by Pac-Nor, 26 inches long
This is a custom 600 Nitro (.620) barrel blank made by Pac-Nor. The chrome moly steel barrel blank is about 26 inches long and the barrel twist is 1 in 20 incues (9 groove). See attached photos for detailed contour dimensions. It is not chambered. I am not a gunsmith and therefore please consult your gunsmith to iron out what rifles actions can be used with this barrel blank. No international shipping. $270 that includes an UPS ground shipping to 48 states.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS: Custom 600 Nitro Rifle Barrel Blank made by Pac-Nor, 26 inches long-600-nitro.jpg   WTS: Custom 600 Nitro Rifle Barrel Blank made by Pac-Nor, 26 inches long-600-nitro-1.jpg  

WTS: Custom 600 Nitro Rifle Barrel Blank made by Pac-Nor, 26 inches long-600-nitro-2.jpg   WTS: Custom 600 Nitro Rifle Barrel Blank made by Pac-Nor, 26 inches long-600-nitro-3.jpg  

WTS: Custom 600 Nitro Rifle Barrel Blank made by Pac-Nor, 26 inches long-600-nitro-5.jpg   WTS: Custom 600 Nitro Rifle Barrel Blank made by Pac-Nor, 26 inches long-s-l1600.jpg  

