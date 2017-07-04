|
WTS Build parts package
I'm looking at selling the parts I've put together for a build. All you need is a Remington 700 Long action or a custom with R700 footprint and you are ready to go.
1. B&C LA target stock with the adjustable cheek rest. Tan with black web.
2. Bartlein rem varmint contour SS 5R 1-8 7mm barrel.
3. MBM lil beast 4-port brake turned to match barrel and set up for 7mm.
4. Timney Calvin elite trigger for rem 700.
5. Hawkins precision bdl floor plate with Wyatts MBE-3 box.
Asking exactly what I have in the parts $1,200.00
Only interested in selling as a package.
Willing to consider trades.
