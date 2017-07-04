Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



WTS Build parts package
Unread 04-07-2017, 05:32 PM
WTS Build parts package
I'm looking at selling the parts I've put together for a build. All you need is a Remington 700 Long action or a custom with R700 footprint and you are ready to go.

1. B&C LA target stock with the adjustable cheek rest. Tan with black web.
2. Bartlein rem varmint contour SS 5R 1-8 7mm barrel.
3. MBM lil beast 4-port brake turned to match barrel and set up for 7mm.
4. Timney Calvin elite trigger for rem 700.
5. Hawkins precision bdl floor plate with Wyatts MBE-3 box.

Asking exactly what I have in the parts $1,200.00
Only interested in selling as a package.
Willing to consider trades.
Last edited by TC338; 04-07-2017 at 05:41 PM. Reason: Add information
Unread 04-07-2017, 05:34 PM
Re: WTS Build parts package
Pic1
WTS Build parts package-img_0091.jpg  
Unread 04-07-2017, 05:36 PM
Re: WTS Build parts package
Pic2
WTS Build parts package-img_0095.jpg   WTS Build parts package-img_0094.jpg  

Unread 04-07-2017, 05:38 PM
Re: WTS Build parts package
Pic3
WTS Build parts package-img_0092.jpg   WTS Build parts package-img_0093.jpg  

WTS Build parts package-img_0096.jpg  
