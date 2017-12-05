Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTS Brux #15 .284 1:8.5 Fluted
WTS Brux #15 .284 1:8.5 Fluted
05-12-2017, 08:19 PM
cjuve
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2011
Posts: 34
WTS Brux #15 .284 1:8.5 Fluted
Like the title says..... looking for $425 shipped
05-12-2017, 10:47 PM
rafterfp
Silver Member
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 228
Re: WTS Brux #15 .284 1:8.5 Fluted
Finish length?
Swaro/FAL/AK/Ruger/MSAR/Misc. Items
