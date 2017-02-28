Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


WTS Benchmark 7mm blank
Unread 02-28-2017, 07:29 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 1
WTS Benchmark 7mm blank
Benchmark stainless #6 contour blank

7mm 5R 1-8 twist 29'' long

$320 to your door.

Thanks.
