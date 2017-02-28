WTS: BCM Gunfigther Stock and 15" KMR alpha keymod, BCM Upper Selling a BCM Gunfighter Mod 0 stock - black, new, mounted never used. $50.00



BCM KMR Alpha 15" keymod rail black, opened rail package, never mounted all other hardware new in box. - $190.00



BCM Upper stripped, comes with all upper parts to build. New never used - $100.00



I bought these to build a rifle and never got around to building one. I have several KMR rails and GF stocks and love them.



Located in Arizona Can ship for actual shipping cost. Stock pictures. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



Attached Images