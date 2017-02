WTS: Bat Machine HR Action For sale is a brand new, unused, mint condition Bat Machine HR action with the following features:



HR action(Hunting Rifle Long Action)

Right Bolt/Right Port

Melonite

Spiral fluted bolt

Integral 20MOA rail and integral recoil lug

.308 Boltface



Brand new, recent production...never had a barrel threaded, never altered in any way.



$1,650 Shipped to FFL