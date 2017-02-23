Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTS:AR15 take off barrel, has gas block, tube.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS:AR15 take off barrel, has gas block, tube.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-23-2017, 12:48 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 41
WTS:AR15 take off barrel, has gas block, tube.
Folks,



I have a never fired (by me) 16 inch, stainless steel, 1:8 twist, AR15 barrel for sale. Has a standard gas block M16 style, mid-length gas tube included. The barrel is made by FN. As is the gas block. $100 shipped. A2
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Krieger .338 barrel for sale | 700 Short Action Box, Milled Follower and Spring For Sale »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:57 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC