Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTS:AR15 take off barrel, has gas block, tube.
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS:AR15 take off barrel, has gas block, tube.
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-23-2017, 12:48 PM
usmcm16a2
Bronze Member
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 41
WTS:AR15 take off barrel, has gas block, tube.
Folks,
I have a never fired (by me) 16 inch, stainless steel, 1:8 twist, AR15 barrel for sale. Has a standard gas block M16 style, mid-length gas tube included. The barrel is made by FN. As is the gas block. $100 shipped. A2
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Krieger .338 barrel for sale
|
700 Short Action Box, Milled Follower and Spring For Sale
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:57 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC