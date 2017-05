WTS - APA Fat B Muzzle Break Selling an American Precision Arms Fat Bastard Gen I muzzle break. I bought this for a build but decided to go a different direction. Gen I comes as .264 but can be opened up to .338. Threading is 5/8" x 24. Never been used, only taken out of package for pictures. Retails for $150. Asking $135 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger