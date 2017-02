WTS: Aero Precision Buffer Kit, LPK, Upper and Lower Selling all new, never used Aero Precision items: I was going to do an Aero Precision build and never had time to build it. All are new items.



Buffer Kit (carbine) not include stock - $40.00



LPK with grip and trigger - $60.00



Complete Upper - $100.00

Stripped Lower (not in picture) - $90.00



Take everything for $260.00, otherwise price listed obo.





Located in Arizona, lower FTF/FFL, otherwise can ship. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger