wts: accurate mag chassis for remington 700 SA
Unread 05-16-2017, 12:16 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: connecticut
Posts: 436
wts: accurate mag chassis for remington 700 SA
accurate mag chassis for remington 700 short action, good shape, black, has some normal wear and tear dings in it as expected. this has the tri rail fore end on it and non folding stock.

email for pics

$700 plus shipping
