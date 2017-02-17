Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTS- 700 bdl, sa, bottom metal, box, follower **SPF**
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTS- 700 bdl, sa, bottom metal, box, follower **SPF**
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-17-2017, 07:38 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Washington
Posts: 168
WTS- 700 bdl, sa, bottom metal, box, follower **SPF**
Very good condition. $60.00 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
WTS- 700 bdl, sa, bottom metal, box, follower **SPF**-thumbnail_20170208_131705-1-.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-17-2017, 07:46 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Black River Michigan
Posts: 104
Re: WTS- 700 bdl, sa, bottom metal, box, follower
I will take it, PM sent
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-17-2017, 08:26 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Washington
Posts: 168
Re: WTS- 700 bdl, sa, bottom metal, box, follower
Sold Pending Funds.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« Brux Barrels .308 caliber - FS | WTB Rem 700 SA silver bottom metal »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:01 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC