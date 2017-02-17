Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTS- 700 bdl, sa, bottom metal, box, follower **SPF**
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
WTS- 700 bdl, sa, bottom metal, box, follower **SPF**
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-17-2017, 07:38 PM
kkammenzind
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Washington
Posts: 168
WTS- 700 bdl, sa, bottom metal, box, follower **SPF**
Very good condition. $60.00 shipped.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
02-17-2017, 07:46 PM
6fatrat
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Black River Michigan
Posts: 104
Re: WTS- 700 bdl, sa, bottom metal, box, follower
I will take it, PM sent
#
3
02-17-2017, 08:26 PM
kkammenzind
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Washington
Posts: 168
Re: WTS- 700 bdl, sa, bottom metal, box, follower
Sold Pending Funds.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Brux Barrels .308 caliber - FS
|
WTB Rem 700 SA silver bottom metal
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
11:01 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC