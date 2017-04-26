Wts: 4 manners stocks

T6a mini chassis elite cf shell RH, rem700 sa or clone has bolt release cutout, rem sendero channel, 2 cups left side. Midnight camo. Let me know if you want pics.

1000



nib eh1a mini chassis, RH rem 700 sa or clone bolt release cutout, fde, 2 cups left side, 1 stud front , gap #6 channel

1100



Nib mcs t4a Right Hand, sa, m5 dbm cutout, m24 channel, heavy fill, painted black, 2 studs front 1 rear, comes with pillars

$800 obo



Nib Mcs t4a nighthawk tikka,Right Hand, standard fill, cut for CDI dbm, factory heavy barrel, 2 studs front 1 rear, painted black

$875