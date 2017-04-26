Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Wts: 4 manners stocks
04-26-2017, 04:07 PM
Wts: 4 manners stocks
T6a mini chassis elite cf shell RH, rem700 sa or clone has bolt release cutout, rem sendero channel, 2 cups left side. Midnight camo. Let me know if you want pics.
1000

nib eh1a mini chassis, RH rem 700 sa or clone bolt release cutout, fde, 2 cups left side, 1 stud front , gap #6 channel
1100

Nib mcs t4a Right Hand, sa, m5 dbm cutout, m24 channel, heavy fill, painted black, 2 studs front 1 rear, comes with pillars
$800 obo

Nib Mcs t4a nighthawk tikka,Right Hand, standard fill, cut for CDI dbm, factory heavy barrel, 2 studs front 1 rear, painted black
$875
Re: Wts: 4 manners stocks
Pics added
Wts: 4 manners stocks-20170426_204602.jpg   Wts: 4 manners stocks-20170425_204051_1493229151286_001.jpg  

Wts: 4 manners stocks-20170426_203529_1493256956379_001.jpg   Wts: 4 manners stocks-20170426_205913.jpg  

