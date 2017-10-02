     close
WTB XLR Chassis Savage Short Action
Unread 02-10-2017, 07:47 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2011
Posts: 23
Looking for a XLR Evolution or Carbon chassis for a Savage short action model 12. Would prefer the Extreme or BMG buttstock. let me know what you have.

Cheers, Fred.
