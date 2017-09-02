     close
WTB Win 70 post '64
Unread 02-09-2017, 06:59 AM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Jul 2006
Location: Harrisburg, PA
Posts: 2,722
WTB Win 70 post '64
Looking for a Winchester model 70, long action, post '64, in standard bolt face.
__________________

"Character is who you are when nobody is watching"
http://www.russoriflestocks.com/
https://www.curtiscustom.com/
Last edited by Joel Russo; 02-09-2017 at 08:42 AM.
    « WTB Manners EH1 | WTS Mullerworks 6.5mm barrel 8T »
