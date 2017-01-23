Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
wtb trued savage barrel nut and recoil lug
01-23-2017, 08:39 PM
TeamSavage
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Montana
Posts: 153
wtb trued savage barrel nut and recoil lug
I'm looking for 2 sets of trued savage small shank barrels and recoil lugs. If their are some laying around not being used let me know. Thanks much
