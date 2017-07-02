     close
Wtb Timney 521 for Remington model 7
Unread 02-07-2017, 09:40 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Virginia
Posts: 33
Wtb Timney 521 for Remington model 7
Looking for a Timney 521 for model 7. Prefer stainless but blued works too. Thanks
    « WTB 6mm WSM reamer | - »
