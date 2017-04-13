WTB: Tactical Hunting Stock

I'm building off a Remington 700 SA BDL style and am looking for a couple different options to meet my needs:



McMillan HTG Adjustable Comb

Manners MCS-T

Manners MCS-TA



Any of these 3 stocks will suite my needs. Let me know if you've got something to sell.

