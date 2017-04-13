Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB: Tactical Hunting Stock
WTB: Tactical Hunting Stock
04-13-2017, 03:02 PM
wilkup
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 665
WTB: Tactical Hunting Stock
I'm building off a Remington 700 SA BDL style and am looking for a couple different options to meet my needs:
McMillan HTG Adjustable Comb
Manners MCS-T
Manners MCS-TA
Any of these 3 stocks will suite my needs. Let me know if you've got something to sell.
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
