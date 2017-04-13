Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
Reload this Page WTB: Tactical Hunting Stock
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTB: Tactical Hunting Stock
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-13-2017, 03:02 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Cle Elum, WA
Posts: 665
WTB: Tactical Hunting Stock
I'm building off a Remington 700 SA BDL style and am looking for a couple different options to meet my needs:

McMillan HTG Adjustable Comb
Manners MCS-T
Manners MCS-TA

Any of these 3 stocks will suite my needs. Let me know if you've got something to sell.
__________________
"For when I am weak, then I am strong."
2 Corinthians 12:10b
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTS - Manners T5 | Wts: Tikka take off barrels »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:40 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC