WTB Sporter weight to light bull .20-22 or 6mm
01-06-2017
WTB Sporter weight to light bull .20-22 or 6mm
looking for a barrel, seeing if anyone has anything lying around either .20 caliber or .22 hell maybe 6mm

just got a donor rifle need a barrel

Thanks
