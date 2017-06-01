Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
WTB Sporter weight to light bull .20-22 or 6mm
#
1
01-06-2017, 01:13 PM
fatjake
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Posts: 53
WTB Sporter weight to light bull .20-22 or 6mm
looking for a barrel, seeing if anyone has anything lying around either .20 caliber or .22 hell maybe 6mm
just got a donor rifle need a barrel
Thanks
