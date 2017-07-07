Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Gun Parts - Stocks, Barrels, Actions, etc.
WTB Short Action
WTB Short Action
07-07-2017, 12:32 AM
Switchback2
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 58
WTB Short Action
Wanted to ask here first before I buy tomorrow.. Does anyone have a SA with 308 bolt face for sale? Wanting a Custom not a 700 Thanks
